World’s largest illegal darknet marketplace shutdown in US-German operation

The world’s largest illegal darknet marketplace was shutdown in a joint US-German operation that saw $25m in cryptocurrency seized, officials say.

German authorities worked with the US Department of Justice to take action against Hydra, a Russian-language site that officials allege specialises in drug dealing and is the longest running marketplace on the dark web.

“Today the German Federal Criminal Police, in coordination with US federal law enforcement, seized the servers of Hydra Market,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

