World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in Cambodia

The world’s largest freshwater fish, a giant freshwater stingray, has been recorded in Cambodia.

Researchers from FISHBIO, a fisheries and environmental consulting company, implanted an acoustic tag into the 300kg fish in the Mekong River.

They discovered the ray while installing the acoustic network in the river.

It is the first time that this type of tag has been used to study this endangered species.

This footage shows a team of people securing the ray in a sheet of tarp.

