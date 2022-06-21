World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in Cambodia

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

The world’s largest freshwater fish, a giant freshwater stingray, has been recorded in Cambodia.

Researchers from FISHBIO, a fisheries and environmental consulting company, implanted an acoustic tag into the 300kg fish in the Mekong River.

They discovered the ray while installing the acoustic network in the river.

It is the first time that this type of tag has been used to study this endangered species.

This footage shows a team of people securing the ray in a sheet of tarp.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in Cambodia