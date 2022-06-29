World’s deepest shipwreck discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level

The remains of a US Navy destroyer escort that sank in the Second World War have been found in what is believed to be the deepest shipwreck ever discovered.

USS Samuel B. Roberts, also known as “Sammy B”, was found in two pieces on a slope in the ocean close to the Philippines on 22 June.

Although broken into two pieces separated by about 10 meters, American explorer Victor Vescovo and the British company EYOS Expeditions located the ship from bow to stern at a depth of 6,895 meters.

