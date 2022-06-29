World’s deepest shipwreck discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level

Posted on June 29, 2022 0

The remains of a US Navy destroyer escort that sank in the Second World War have been found in what is believed to be the deepest shipwreck ever discovered.

USS Samuel B. Roberts, also known as “Sammy B”, was found in two pieces on a slope in the ocean close to the Philippines on 22 June.

Although broken into two pieces separated by about 10 meters, American explorer Victor Vescovo and the British company EYOS Expeditions located the ship from bow to stern at a depth of 6,895 meters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link World’s deepest shipwreck discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level