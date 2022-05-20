World Whisky Day 2022: 11 best gifts for whisky lovers: From prints to tumblers

Far more than a tipple for your grandad, whisky is now a favourite among the old and young alike. In fact, according to the Edrington-Beam Suntory UK Whisky Yearbook forecast, the UK whisky industry is expected to be worth an incredible £2.44bn in 2022. And, despite the negative effects of Covid on the trade, IBISWorld researchers say the market is even expected to grow by 4.77 per cent each year until 2025.

It’s also a growing favourite among women too, with market research company Kantar showing that women drink 40 million more glasses of the stuff per year now compared to 2010, as consumption among men dropped six per cent in the same time period.

Either way, that’s a heck of a lot of whiskies. (NB. The word “whiskey” is more often used in the US and Ireland, while “whisky” tends to mean distillations from everywhere else, especially Scotland).

With the spirit’s sales growing apace, more discerning drinkers are discovering the wonder of whisky. Unsurprisingly, a huge range of quirky and creative products are popping up to meet this burgeoning demand.

But whether you love the tipple, or know a whisky lover but can’t stand the stuff yourself, there are tons of excellent ways to show them you understand their whisky appreciation, without opting for a bog standard bottle (especially if you wouldn’t have a clue which one to choose).

As whisky lovers ourselves, we’ve tested the products below personally. They’ve been evaluated for their quality, originality, real whisky knowledge or content, value, packaging and luxury feel, “wow factor”, and personalisation.

Each gift has been chosen to ensure that you can impress the single malt lover in your life with confidence, and give them something original and memorable (even if your own tastes are more sparkling than smoky).

We’ve found gifts at all price points – so whether you’re looking for a little treat or a more generous gesture, we’ve got you covered.

The Glass Yard monogram twisted crystal decanter When a tumbler or hip flask just isn’t enough, a real whisky lover needs a proper decanter to store and sip in style. This one goes beyond your average off the shelf design for a truly stunning, elegant and unusual twisted shape that will look eye-catching yet classy on any discerning whisky lover’s bar cart or side table. Deceptively simple, the strong crystal glass feels weighty and solid in our hands and can hold a considerable 850ml of your recipient’s chosen spirit. Created by a family run, engraving specialist workshop in Suffolk, the decanter’s sandblast stencil letters on the side – which can be personalised with your recipient’s initials – look high-end yet delicate. Also available with matching glasses, this decanter is admittedly more expensive than other items on this list, but it offers a truly special way to show someone you love them as much as they love whisky.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Slabb the butterscotch bourbon one Few words spark more joy in a chocoholic’s heart than the phrase “slab” and this hefty chunk of creamy milk bar infused with butterscotch bourbon ganache is perfect if their love of chocolate is matched only by their love of whisky. The Slabb has worked to combine alcohol with chocolate without seizing the ingredients, and the result is boozy and blissful and great value too. This bar comes sprinkled with butterscotch pieces and crunchy caramel balls, offering a melt in the mouth, sticky, pleasingly textured experience – and cute packaging to match. We admit that bourbon isn’t technically whisky, but the two are close enough that a whisky lover will surely appreciate this tasty treat – which will go exceptionally well with a shot of their favourite scotch.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perkulatte whiskey flavoured coffee sugar spoons Know someone who loves coffee as much as their favourite tipple? These sugar spoons from Northamptonshire micro roastery Perkulatte are a sweet way to add an extra kick to their usual latte. Each pack contains five golden and glossy teaspoons that will sit perfectly in most mugs, and melt satisfyingly slowly into your drink encouraging you to sip mindfully and enjoy. Handmade with natural flavours in the UK, they are a cute alternative to coffee syrups. Packaged in Perkulatte’s signature sleek black box, they are also carefully wrapped in tissue paper, making them feel like a real treat to open adding a touch of luxury despite the small price. Each spoon is also individually wrapped for practicality. Unsurprisingly, they can become a little sticky when hot, but we loved their novelty factor and the extra smooth flavour in our usual morning mug (hey, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere!).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Whisky / whiskey quotes print If you’ve ever wondered why people love whisky so much, this print might offer some humorous insight. The simple design from the small team at Northamptonshire studio Coulson Macleod features a series of cheeky statements such as: “To relieve stress, do yoga. Just kidding! What I really meant was, drink whisky”, and is part of their “Wise Words” series. Printed in a distressed-style typewriter font on heavy, textured paper, it has a high quality feel even when unframed, and has been designed to fit a standard frame (although a perspex frame can be ordered at extra cost). It arrived simply wrapped in recyclable materials, with a lovely handwritten thank you card. The design can be printed with the spelling of “whisky” or “whiskey”, making it suitable for drinkers of all kinds. The website describes it as a “print for grandfathers” – but we reckon it makes a good value, artistic choice for any whisky lover with a way with words.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fortnum’s single malt scotch whisky truffles Nothing says luxury like Fortnum & Mason, and your recipient will know you’re spoiling them when they unwrap this beautifully packaged box of decadent, whisky infused truffles enrobed in milk and dark Belgian chocolate. The smell alone is divine, with the deep cacao aroma mixing with flavours of Fortnum’s very own single malt whiskies from Islay, Highland and Speyside as you lift the golden lid. The tasting notes promise notes of peat smoke, violet, pepper, vanilla, citrus, malt, dried cranberry, roasted nuts and sandalwood, and all combine with the rich, creamy chocolate to create a high end, delicious, grown up treat. As the inside of the box reads, “love at first bite” – and your recipient will surely love you too for this small but serious indulgence.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ginger Rose personalised stainless steel ice cubes Impress your friends and family with these ice cubes, which unlike traditional ice cubes made from water – will cool your whisky shot effectively, without diluting the precious taste. Sure, some whisky lovers might add a splash of water after pouring to bring out the flavours – but no-one wants a sad, watered-down puddle. These cubes from Ginger Rose solve that problem and can be personalised in a choice of three fonts for an extra high-end, tailored feel. But they are quite heavy, so will work best in more robust glasses. The gorgeous packaging deserves a special mention. Not only do these cubes come with their little tote bag, but they also arrive in beautiful wrapping paper finished with a luxurious ribbon – plus handwritten cards – making them feel like a real treat. Harriet Gray at Ginger Rose describes her brand as “gift ideas for the man who has everything”, and these are no exception, whoever you’re buying for.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Letterbox Gifts whisky tasting set You may wonder why someone who already loves whisky needs a tasting set – but this super cute array of wee drams might just explain it. Cleverly-packaged in a letterbox-friendly, sturdy pack with a card inside – making it great for sending to friends far afield – this selection contains five 3cl bottles of whisky from the famously-peaty, Inner Hebridean isle of Islay. Even us hardened whisky fans enjoyed testing our taste knowledge by guessing the flavours, and checking our reactions against the tasting notes included. We had a fun after-dinner, lockdown evening distinguishing between hints of smoke, peat, cinnamon, black pepper, chilli, salted caramel, and – more unusually – soy sauce, TCP and “whiffs of a first aid box”, and even found some new favourites. A great choice for new whisky fans and experienced drinkers alike.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dead Famous Cities whisky word map This print can’t fail to help you or your lucky recipient brush up on distillery knowledge, as well as inspire any whisky lover to widen their horizons. Whisky-related words plus the names of distilleries in their geographic locations make this a fun gift for anyone who knows their Islay from their Highland; and their Speyside from their Lowland. The art is printed on 230g heavy weight paper in three typefaces and is sold unframed in sizes A4, A3, A2 and A5 (although we recommend at least A2 or A3 if you want to read everything without squinting). A touch of Tartan at the top provides a splash of colour, but what makes this special is the personal touch – each print is designed in Glasgow by artist Adrian McMurchie at gift brand Dead Famous Cities, and ours came signed at the bottom too. The packaging we received wasn’t as beautiful as some on this list, but the personal touch and artistic flair made up for it and the print itself felt high-end and satisfyingly stylish.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Letteroom personalised whiskey vintage style hip flask For the whiskey lover who knows their favourite tipple, but needs something just as cool to keep it in. This matte-black hip flask has metallic vintage-style writing on the front, in a historical nod to the classic whiskey distilleries of Tennessee, USA, in the post-prohibition era. Produced by personalisation specialists The Letteroom, the flask can also be engraved with your giftee’s name and a year, to make it extra personal – and its spelling of the word “whiskey” makes it especially suitable for those who prefer a US or Irish variety. Slim, sleek, and cool enough to be carried discreetly; but bling and bold enough to be displayed on a shelf if preferred, this is the perfect little vintage package for the stylish, whisky-toting friend who has it all.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mijmoj personalised whiskey tumbler in solid oak Personalised glass “whisky tumblers” are a dime a dozen, which is why we especially loved this one for its high-end, unusual, solid oak design. The smooth, elegant wood provides a rounded, tactile way to drink whisky – and recalls the wooden, traditional storage barrels used to enhance flavour. The wood also keeps the whisky insulated from the heat of your hand, meaning it stays nice and cold for longer. Crafted by MijMoj Design founders, Gafyn and Sean, at their North Wales workshop, this small-but-sculpted tumbler can be personalised with a laser-engraved message or discreet initials, making it both a tailored gift and a sure bet that no one will steal your recipient’s new favourite glass! Finished with protective beeswax mineral oil, which further adds flavour, ours came with its own little beeswax tin for continued maintenance. This is a unique, special – and surprisingly affordable – handmade gift for the whisky lover in your life.

The verdict: Gifts for whisky lovers While we were pleasantly surprised by the quality, packaging, small-business credentials and attention to detail evident in all of these gifts, the winning gift on the list has to be The Glass Yard’s monogram twisted crystal decanter. It was just beautiful to look at and satisfyingly-solid to hold, with the personalised letters an extra special touch for your recipient. We also reckon the Whisky Tasting Set is a great, more affordable option, thanks to its good value; cute, easy to send design, and high-quality feel – plus the fact that its comprehensive “tasting notes” allow you to make a game of sampling each bottle, for good value on both the whisky and the lockdown entertainment front! The Rolling Glasses were a real treat and talking point too, and will look playful and unique sitting on your whisky-lover’s bar cart. Whatever you choose, it can’t fail to give your loved one a truly spirited night in. Voucher codes For the latest offers on food and drink, try the links below: For more products that will wet your whistle check our write up best world whiskies to find a single malt dram to suit every taste

