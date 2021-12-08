World Rugby name men’s and women’s Dream Team of the Year

World Rugby have announced the Dream Team of the Year for the men and women’s games.

South Africa stole the show in the men’s side with five players named, including captain Siya Kolisi, and England only got a mention through Maro Itoje.

New Zealand had three stars named with Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea and Scotland, Ireland and Wales were all being represented once.

South Africa Rugby CEO Mark Alexander said: “The competition for this award was tough, and for a handful of our players to be in the mix in a year in which they finished the season as the top team in the world makes this an even more notable achievement.”

Meanwhile, the Red Roses boasted five players in the women’s team though France had more stars included with six of their players named.

Poppy Cleall captained England for the first time in the Autumn Internationals

Only one New Zealand player, Stacey Fluhler, was named on the women’s list which comes after the side have only played four matches in 2021.

England’s impressive inclusion on the list follows head coach Simon Middleton’s historic award. The coach became the first women’s boss to be named coach of the year on Tuesday after the Red Roses won the Six Nations and recorded 18 wins on the bounce.

Middleton said of the award: “Hopefully it opens the door to anybody else who should be considered. It adds another layer of credibility on to where we’re trying to get to, elevating the game.”

Full dream teams

Men’s team: 15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Will Jordan (New Zealand), 13 Lukhanyo Am (South Africa), 12 Samu Kerevi (Australia), 11 Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa), 10 Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), 9 Antoine Dupont (France), 8 Ardie Savea (New Zealand), 7 Michael Hooper (Australia), 6 Siya Kolisi (South Africa), 5 Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Women’s team: 15 Jasmine Joyce (Wales_, 14 Caroline Boujard (France), 13 Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand), 12 Beatrice Rigoni (Italy), 11 Abby Dow (England), 10 Caroline Drouin (France), 9 Laure Sansus (France), 8 Poppy Cleall (England), 7 Karen Paquin (Canada), 6 Zoe Aldcroft (England), 5 Abbie Ward (England), 4 Safi N’Diaye (France), 3 Sarah Bern (England), 2 Agathe Sochat (France), 1 Annaëlle Deshayes (France)

