World of Warcraft live-stream: What time will the new expansion be revealed?

A new live-stream event has been announced for the next expansion in the hugely popular online multiplayer game World of Warcraft.

In an update on the official World of Warcraft website, Activision Blizzard posted told players what they can expect to see during the live-stream after the previous expansion, Shadowlands, has concluded.

The company said, “World of Warcraft has ignited imaginations through rich storytelling and expansive worlds that prevail throughout the Shadowlands expansion.

“With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth.”

If you want to find out how to watch the announcement event and what time it starts in the UK, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch the ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion event

The live-stream will be available to watch on World of Warcraft’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on 19 April 2022.

Activision Blizzard has not indicated how long the event will last for, but the live-stream itself will commence at 5pm BST and will go into detail about the upcoming additional content. You can watch the live-stream when it starts in the video below.

World of Warcraft Expansion Reveal

Has the ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion name been leaked?

Early leaks found on theWarcraft website Wowhead have suggested that the new expansion could be called “Dragonflight”. This is based on code found on the official website, with “basic”, “heroic”, and “epic” expansion packs available for pre-purchase shortly after the reveal event. No details on price have been announced yet.

It is still unclear when the new expansion will be released but it is likely that it will be available for purchase towards the end of 2022 or early next year, as patches for the current expansion, Shadowlands, are set to roll out in the coming months.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking to get your hands on a new Nintendo console? These are the best deals on the Switch this month

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link World of Warcraft live-stream: What time will the new expansion be revealed?