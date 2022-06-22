World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: How to pre-order epic edition collector’s set

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the collector’s set of the latest World of Warcraft expansion pack, called Dragonflight, is available to pre-order.

There will be three editions of the game, called Base, Heroic and Epic, but only the latter comes as part of the collector’s set. Each digital edition includes one or more items for players to use in the game.

Available to pre-order now, the collector’s set of Dragonflight comes with a hardcover art book, mousepad and five-pin collector’s set, among other goodies.

Set to launch later this year, although the exact release date is unknown for now, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will see players embark to the awakening Dragon Isles, where fabled dragon aspects have returned to claim their rightful home.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering World of Warcraft: Dragonflight ahead of its release later this year, then keep reading the article below.

How to pre-order World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Dragonflight can be pre-ordered now at the Blizzard online store (£129.99, Blizzard.com). Only the collector’s set is available to pre-order for now, which includes the Epic edition of the game and is priced at £129.99.

The website states that it will be available by 31 December 2022, which essentially means the game is coming out before the end of 2022, but an exact date hasn’t been announced just yet.

As well as a digital copy of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Epic edition, this collector’s pack includes:

The Art of Dragonflight hardback book

Alexstrasza mousepad

Dragonflight five-pin collector’s set

Epic edition in-game content

A Dragonflight-level character boost

Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog

Tangled dreamweaver mount

Murkastrasza pet and Drakks pet

Diadem of the spell-keeper

Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect

30 days of game time

What are the three editions of Dragonflight?

Only the collector’s set, which includes the Epic edition, is available to pre-order for now, but what’s included with the other editions has at least been announced.

First, there is the Base edition. This includes Drakks, a pre-purchase bonus pet to accompany you on your quests.

Above this is the Heroic edition, which includes Drakks, plus a second pet called Murkastrasza, as well as Dragonflight-level character boost to level 60, and a new Tangled dreamweaver flying mount.

Lastly, the Epic edition includes everything in the Base and heroic editions, along with the Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect, the Diadem of the Spell-keeper head-slot transmog, the Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five colour variants, and 30 days of game time.

Ordering the collector’s edition takes all of this and adds in the aforementioned art book, mousepad and pin set.

Wanting to know more about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? This is what we know so far about the upcoming expansion pack.

