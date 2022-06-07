World Oceans Day 2021: The sustainable swaps that will help protect marine life

World Oceans Day – celebrated on 8 June – is an annual event established by the UN aiming to raise awareness of the vital importance our oceans have, and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet. As a global celebration, it encourages people, organisations and nations to come together to highlight how we must protect and conserve our oceans.

This year’s theme is “Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean” – and it’s calling on uniting action to restore the ocean and its vibrancy while bringing it new life. The theme is intended to drum home the message that the ocean’s health is at a tipping point, as is the marine life that depends on it.

Home to some of the most rich and fragile ecosystems, our oceans are the lungs of the Earth and generate 70 per cent of the oxygen we breathe. Through regulating climate and weather patterns, hosting 80 per cent of the world’s biodiversity and providing millions of job opportunities, healthy oceans contribute to a healthy Earth.

But as the annual campaign draws awareness to, our oceans are under threat. Human activities are causing detrimental impact to entire marine ecosystems.

From coral bleaching and plastic pollution (9 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year) to rising sea levels and unsustainable fishing, our seas are changing at a rapid pace.

It’s not all bad news though, scientists say that sea life and ocean ecosystems could sustainably rebound in 30 years in humanity take serious action to protect species and rebuild natural habitats. An action plan that includes tackling climate change would bring about “substantial” recovery. World Oceans Day provides the perfect opportunity for us to show our love to our seas, raise awareness of the challenges facing our marine life, and pledge to develop ways to ensure the survival of our blue planet.

From cutting down on single-use plastic and organising a beach clean-up to opting for reef-safe sunscreen, eco-friendly beauty products and reusable cups, here are the sustainable swaps you can make that will make a difference.

