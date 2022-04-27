World No 1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of Madrid Open to rest shoulder

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open to rest a shoulder problem.

The 20-year-old Pole is on a 23-match winning streak after claiming a fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week.

Swiatek was set to be the top seed in Madrid, the first WTA Tour 1000 event of the clay season, and open the tournament against a qualifier on Friday.

However, in order to fully recover in the build up to the French Open, which begins at Roland Garros on May 22, Swiatek will now take some time out.

“Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year,” Swiatek said in a post on Twitter.

“After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row, it’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly.

“I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that’s why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open.

“My body needs rest. I’m going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. See you soon there.

“Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future – looking forward to it.”

