World No 1 Iga Swiatek crashes out of Wimbledon as Alize Cornet ends 37-match win streak

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is out of Wimbledon after a straight sets defeat to Alize Cornet in the third round.

The defeat is Swiatek’s first in 38 matches, a run that stretches back to February, and comes after an error-strewn performance on Court No 1.

Cornet, ranked 37 in the world, broke Swiatek twice to race into an early to lead in the opening set and did not look back.

Although the 21-year-old Swiatek responded by breaking Corner early in the second set, the Frenchwoman stormed back to win 6-4 6-2 and advance to the fourth round.

Swiatek, the French Open champion, was the favourite for the title at SW19 but Cornet produced another upset against a World No 1 at Wimbledon, eight years after her victory over Serena Williams.

“I have no words right now. It reminds me of when I beat Serena WIlliams on this court eight years ago!” Cornet said in her on-court interview.

“I’m a huge fan of Iga. She’s so talented and is a nice ambassador for women’s tennis. I am flattered to beat her. I knew I could do it. If there was ever a moment to beat her, it was now. I know she’s not the most comfortable on grass. I still need to process this.”

