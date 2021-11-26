World Cup play off draw time and TV channel information

England are among the nations who have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup and they can now watch as a dozen other nations fight it out for the final three European places at the finals.

Each of the 10 group-stage runners-up, plus two more countries from the Nations League campaign, now head into the play-offs to determine who will head to Qatar next year.

Featured among those hopefuls are Scotland and Wales, both hoping to make it back-to-back tournaments they qualify for after partaking at Euro 2020 earlier this year.

Two more victories will be required for that to be the case, with Steve Clarke and Rob Page’s squads set to find out their route to the World Cup today.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Uefa zone World Cup qualifying play-offs draw.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place at 4pm GMT on Friday 26 November. The draw takes place in Zurich.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live via the Fifa website. It is not currently set to be shown on UK TV.

Which nations are in the draw?

Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland and North Macedonia are in the draw as group runners-up. Austria and Czech Republic are in the draw thanks to their Nations League performances.

When did Scotland and Wales last play at a World Cup?

It was France ‘98 when Scotland last earned a place at the finals – they failed to win a game and went out at the group stage.

Wales have had an even longer wait. Their only World Cup appearance came in Sweden in 1958, where they reached the quarter-finals.

How do the seedings and paths work?

Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales are seeds and they will be at home for the semi-finals, against one of the other six unseeded nations.

The semi-finals are numbered in the order they are drawn out, and the winners of semi-final 1 will play the winners of semi-final 2 in the final, 3 vs 4 and 5 vs 6.

A draw will also be held to determine which semi-finalists will be at home for the final – both the semis and the final are one match only.

When are the play-offs?

Final times are yet to be set and will be released after the draw itself, but the games will take place in the international break during March 2022. Subject to change, the semis will be on Thursday 24 March and the three path finals are on Tuesday 29 March.

Any other details?

Yes – there will also be a draw taking place to determine the inter-continental play-offs. Each of AFC, Conmebol, Concacaf and OFC will have one nation which qualifies for the play-offs, at the conclusion of their regional qualification campaign. Two fixtures will be drawn to determine which zones play each other, again in one-off fixtures to take place in June 2022.

