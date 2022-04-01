World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponents

England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the latest updates from Qatar as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon.

Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2. Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, are the danger side in Pot 3.

Wales and Scotland will be included in the draw but are yet to officially reach Qatar. Wales are through to the play-off final where they will either face Scotland or Ukraine, but that tie has been postponed until this summer due to Russia’s continued invasion.

The most notable absentee from the draw is European champions Italy, who succumbed to a stunning defeat by North Macedonia in the play-offs. The tournament will also likely represent the final chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch World Cup glory before the end of their careers. Argentina and Portugal are both in Pot 1 alongside England.

Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:

Show latest update 1648809359 World Cup 2022 draw Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup draw. The World Cup returns this year with the tournament taking place in Qatar across November and December instead of the usual summer months. That schedule change is due to the intense heat in Qatar during June, July and August with winter temperatures being more suitable for the teams to play in. England have already secured their place at the tournament, but Wales and Scotland still have World Cup play-off games to complete in June and could potential face each other in a play-off final. Alongside those concerns, teams such as Denmark and Germany recently highlighted human rights abuses after qualifying for the tournament, and England boss, Gareth Southgate, has held talks with his squad about the ongoing issues surrounding this World Cup. We’ll explore all of that, and more, leading up to the draw itself, which is set to take place around 5pm this afternoon. Michael Jones 1 April 2022 11:35

