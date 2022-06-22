Julian Alaphilippe will return to competition at the French Championships road race on Sunday, two months after a crash left him with a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said.

World champion Alaphilippe suffered the injuries at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic after being caught up in a huge pile-up and falling into a ditch.

Alaphilippe’s team mate Remco Evenepoel will headline the QuickStep contingent at the Belgian Championships this weekend.

The 30-year-old Frenchman returned to training on the road last month and said at the time he hoped to participate at the Tour de France, which begins on 1 July in Copenhagen.

Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link World champion Julian Alaphilippe set for racing comeback ahead of Tour de France