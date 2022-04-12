Women’s Super League title race: Chelsea and Arsenal set for epic fight to settle thrilling season

The Women’s Super League season is reaching its crescendo and two clubs are in the running to take the trophy in the 2021/22 season.

Last campaign’s winners Chelsea currently top the table but rivals Arsenal are just a point behind. It’s a nail-biting end to yet another thrilling WSL campaign which has seen the lead switch but Chelsea boss Emma Hayes believes her side can handle the pressure of being top.

“We’re used to being in this position and to be honest the pressures… we don’t feel that because I’d rather be in the position where something’s within our control than the other way around,” she said.

“We know we’ve got a tough run-in; it doesn’t change. For us to win the league… we still have some really tricky opponents. We’ve just got to stay in our lane, keep doing the work every day and let the results take care of themselves.”

But what’s the story of the season so far and what games do each club have left? Here’s all you need to know.

What’s happened so far?

Arsenal held the top spot in the table for the majority of the season and they didn’t drop points in their first six matches. They drew with Tottenham in their seventh game but they continued their unbeaten streak until January where bottom-side Birmingham City beat them 2-0 in a seismic upset.

The undefeated streak included a 3-2 win of the Blues in the season-opener at the Emirates, which meant Chelsea were chasing their rivals.

However, when Arsenal started to drop points it created an opportunity for Chelsea to take the lead. The defending champions took it with both hands. The Blues drew with the Gunners 0-0 in February and a 9-0 drubbing of Leicester City saw them climb to the top of the table in March.

It means if Chelsea win their remaining fixtures they will retain the WSL title. But if they drop any points and the Gunners manage to clinch victories it will be Jonas Eidevall’s side who lift the trophy.

What are the final fixtures?

Arsenal have Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham in the last three rounds and they also have a game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur. The North London derby was postponed in March due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

The run-in is tricky but the most difficult match among them is their delayed game against Spurs. Chelsea arguably have the harder fixtures, particularly their last game of the season.

The Blues have two matches against Tottenham, one of which was postponed due to the Covid outbreak, Birmingham and then finish at home to Manchester United.

United have been strong this season and are fighting for a Champions League spot so they will be difficult opposition and a loss to them could gift the title to Arsenal.

Who could win the Golden Boot?

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr won the award last season and she is on track to pick up the trophy once again. So far she has scored 16 in 18 matches, putting her four ahead of Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema. The Netherlands international has bagged 12 scores in 18 games.

The pair are head and shoulders above the best of the rest. The third highest belongs to Manchester United’s Alessia Russo who has nine, Arsenal’s Beth Mead is fourth with eight and Chelsea’s Beth England is fifth with seven.

What about the relegation battle?

While there is a tense battle at the top, it seems to be clear cut who will be relegated from the league this season.

Birmingham have only managed to win five points in 18 games and though they were fighting with Leicester, the newcomers this campaign seem to have done enough. Leicester have 12 points from 19 games.

It isn’t impossible for Birmingham to stay up but they will be relying on Leicester losing all of their matches and they winning all of theirs. Birmingham have Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their run in to stay up.

Meanwhile Leicester have Manchester City, Reading and Tottenham.

But while it is possible for Birmingham to stay up, it’s not likely with their upcoming opponents ability and their own disappointing form this season.

Liverpool have confirmed their promotion into the WSL next season after winning the Championship.

