Women Burn Headscarves In Anti-Hijab Protests In Iran And Richa Chadha Is All Hearts For It; Here’s Why

Women in Iran have been protesting against the hijab laws after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for breaking the dress code. According to reports, demonstrations and protests across the country have continued with women now burning their headscarves and hijabs.

Mahsa Amini had been arrested in the caption by Iran’s morality police and detained for breaking the law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf. She reportedly collapsed at the detention centre and fell into a coma at the hospital. Three days later she passed away in the hospital.

The protests have begun throughout the country. Videos and photos of large crowds cheering women as they set their hijabs alight in defiant acts of protest. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also reacted to the video with heart emojis cheering on the women.

Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif talked about reports claiming that the police beat Ms Amini with a baton and also banged her head against one of their vehicles. The police have denied any mistreatment and claimed that she suffered from “sudden heart failure”, but Amini’s family has said she was fit and healthy.

Nada al-Nashif said that UN in recent months received “numerous, and verified, videos of violent treatment of women” as morality police attempted to crack down on those perceived to be wearing “loose hijab”.

“Mahsa Amini’s tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority, that ensures, in particular, that her family has access to justice and truth,” Ms Nashif added.

A 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who fell into coma after she was beaten by the ‘Morality Police’ for wearing ‘improper hijab’, died on Friday in Tehran. On Saturday, Women of Iran- Saghez removed their headscarves in protest. #AntiHijabProtests pic.twitter.com/ybLwCa5Owj — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) September 18, 2022

Protests at the funeral of Mahsa Amini 22, who died after being arrested & beaten by Iran’s morality police. Women at the ceremony in West Kurdistan removed their headscarves in anger at compulsory hijabs chanting ‘Death to the dictator’. Footage shows police firing on the crowd pic.twitter.com/wgzfqqsWzX — Ann Johns, Grumpy Geordie Gran #PAL #Save our NHS (@AnnJohn30914404) September 18, 2022

Protests took place in many universities. Hundreds of people marched in central Tehran on Monday evening, chanting anti-government slogans, according to Fars news agency. Some women removed their headscarves in protest. pic.twitter.com/hlCxpaDA0M — Amed Dicle (@ameddicleT) September 20, 2022

Twitter has been supportive of the hijab-burning protests as more women join the demonstration across Iran. One user said, “The brave people of Mazandaran, my birthplace dancing for the freedom they deserve. I am crying by watching women burning their headscarves.

#Mahsa_Amin got killed because of this headscarf but she became a turning point for Iranian women and a tipping point for the regime.”

Another tweet read, “Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting: death to dictator! Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity.”

This picture shows several women protesting in solidarity with Mahsa Amini near the town of Karacali. Many come without headscarves, most are holding signs. #mahsaqmini #iran #freeiran #zibakazemi

Image: @glstnkocyigit pic.twitter.com/uHbfF65w8y — Sina (@sina_ufv) September 20, 2022

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting: death to dictator! Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022

The brave people of Mazandaran, my birthplace dancing for the freedom they deserve.

I am crying by watching women burning their headscarves.#Mahsa_Amin got killed because of this headscarf but she became a turning point for Iranian women and a tipping point for the regime. pic.twitter.com/vnDsYCjHBR — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 20, 2022

