‘Women are amazing’: Paloma Faith sends message of support to Jessie J after miscarriage

Paloma Faith was among the people sending Jessie J messages of support, after the singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

The “Price Tag” singer shared the news from her Instagram page, writing that she was “still in shock”. She also explained why she felt she needed to perform at a concert in LA the next evening (24 November).

“My soul needs it,” she said. “Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

Responding to her post, hundreds of people commented their sympathies.

“Jessie you are 100 per cent doing the right thing,” Faith wrote.

“I had a miscarriage on a film set where I was filming and I just kept filming… You get your joy from singing and you need your joy more than ever. You will and should have a baby…. Women are amazing!”

Other celebrities including Pixie Lott, Victoria Monet and Laura Whitmore also sent messages of love and support to the singer.

