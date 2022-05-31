Woman’s package from Chewy arrives a year late: ‘Where have you been?’

A woman was stunned when a package she ordered from Chewy arrived more than a year late.

In a viral TikTok video, user Jordan Boggess (@that.one.teacher.lady) shared her surprise delivery, telling Chewy that “we need to talk”. As she films the disheveled package from Chewy – an American online retailer for pet foods and other pet products – Boggess zooms in on its shipment date.

“Came home to find this mangled box on my porch, and we hadn’t ordered a Chewy shipment yet, and I come over and check the date,” she explained. “This shipped in February 2021. It is now 2022, almost June.”

“Why did we just get this?” she asked her followers.

Then, she jokingly said to the delayed package: “Where have you been? What adventures have you seen, box?”

The TikTok, which was shared to the app on 25 May, has since gained more than 870k views and 861 comments from users offering explanations for the delayed package.

“It took a detour in the multiverse,” commented one user.

“It slipped into an alternate dimension and finally made its way back to arrive on your porch,” said someone else.

However, many TikTok users defended Chewy and pointed out that the late delivery might be the fault of the company’s carrier, FedEx.

“As an avid chewy supporter, I can say with certainty that this was probably FedEx’s fault,” wrote one TikTok user. “They have got to stop using them already lol”.

“Not Chewy’s fault, it’s 100 per cent shipping,” said someone else.

One person who claimed to be an ex FedEx employee explained that carriers “do not have a care in the world for your package”.

After Boggess clarified in the comments section that “this may actually be the fault of shipping from FedEx,” a social media spokesperson for Chewy responded to the video.

They wrote: “We are so sorry to hear about this experience. Please give us a call so we can help make this right.”

