A woman’s boyfriend deleted all her male friends from Facebook while she slept, according to a viral TikTok.

“I was wondering why my friends list kept going down every night. He be unfriending dudes while I’m sleep,” Zoe Hollibaugh wrote on the platform.

In the video, Ms Hollibaugh stands before a screenshot of at least 10 notifications stating that a male Facebook friend has been removed from her account.

Mr Mysterious by D-Block Europe plays in the background. Ms Hollibaugh mouths long to the lyrics: “Are you serious? Went through my phone while I’m sleeping. I’m furious.”

The video had been viewed more than 320,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

“My ex wrote down every dude’s name and I had to explain who they were,” one TikTok user wrote in the comment section.

“My ex did this to me too!! He even deleted guys who were family members like what,” another account holder said.

“The night me and my ex exchanged [Instagram] password[s], I went to sleep with 4000 followers and woke up with 300,” a third added.

“I found out he was actually talking to other girls which is why he was so insecure of the guys on my fb lol,” another TikTok user commented.

“Watch that s**t they be jealous for a reason, usually they up to some[thing],” another account holder said.

“Get rid of that man now!” one viewer suggested.

“I caught my bf doing this, but I have been doing it to him too so I guess we were meant to be,” another viewer admitted.

“Wait this is so funny cause I used to do this to my boyfriend’s friend list #toxic,” one user said.

