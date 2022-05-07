Woman who touched Insulate Britain protesters with car hit with driving ban

Sherrilyn Speid, a mum who went viral for nudging Insulate Britain protestors with her car back in October has been banned from driving.

Three protestors blocked her from doing the school run on a road near the M25 when the incident occured, and used her Range Rover to move them along.

The 35-year-old appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was disqualified from driving for a year, handed a community order and ordered to pay a total of £240.

