Woman uses reusable rags as alternative to toilet roll for more sustainable life

A woman has demonstrated how she is living more sustainably by using a reusable alternative to toilet roll.Mum-of-seven Jayme Janelle described how her household uses ‘family cloth’ made out of rags and other fabric in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.”Typically I wash [the cloths] once a week, sometimes it ends up being twice a week because I have two wet sacks per bathroom that we keep full of toilet paper so that when one is being used the other can be washed,” Janelle said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.