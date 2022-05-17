Woman throws bricks and cement over fence during vicious 18-month feud with neighbours

A woman is facing charges of harassment, threatening behaviour and common assault for her actions during a vicious 18-month dispute with neighbours.
Joanne Shreeves was caught on CCTV throwing a barrage of items – including bricks and cement – onto the property of Sandra Durdin and Trevor Dempsey as part of a campaign of hate.
The footage was shown in court on Monday (16 May) as it was told of how Shreeves acted “like a woman possessed”, causing £5,000 in damage to her neighbour’s home in Chingford, Essex.
She refused to attend court to answer the charges.
