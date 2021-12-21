Woman stunned by huge list of rules left by ‘controlling’ Airbnb host

A woman who stayed in a “hilarious but controlling” apartment rental has shared a video of the property, which is covered in laminated signs with instructions written in marker pen.

“My Airbnb host had a few controlling quirks,” says TikTok user Tiffany Ingalls, who posts as @authentiffany_, in a post that has already attracted more than two million views and 194,000 astonished comments.

Describing the apartment as “detail oriented”, Ingalls shows her followers around the small apartment, which contains signs instructing how to use everything from water glasses to the TV remote – including not being allowed to move the shower curtain from left to right.

The list of rules hanging on the outside of the front door even has instructions for where to place it after it has been read.

In case you’ve misunderstood, the hook to hang it on inside the apartment has its own little sign, too.

“Let’s zoom in on the information that’s given, just… every moment after that,” says Ingalls, panning to a folder full of rules, with added post-its and tables for good measure.

Each sign, label and post-it is written in thick marker pen, in capitals, and often highlighted in yellow or pink for emphasis.

One plastic-clad sign, deemed Tiffany’s “favourite”, is an A6-sized sketch of the TV’s remote control, with instructions for every button.

Meanwhile, two plastic storage crates on a shelf are helpfully labelled “Use for food or other supplies”.

The flat’s excessively attentive host also left feedback signs for her guest after seeing which glass she had used to drink from.

“My top, top favourite, though, is she saw me using this cup instead of this cup, and told me I’m using the wrong cup to drink my water,” says Tiffany, picking up two near-identical tumblers.

“This cup, apparently, is to hold my toothbrush.”

The video does not tag the location of the property, but Ingalls is US-based.

“I hope I slept here correctly!” the TikToker finishes the video, with a wave in the apartment’s mirror.

Commenters were shocked by the comprehensive list of rules dotted around the rental.

“Passive aggressive income,” quipped one user.

“I left an Airbnb in Cleveland over a person like this – and got a refund. I’m here to be comfortable… not feel like I’m being watched,” commented another.

However, some stood up for the nit-picking host, with one follower writing: “There are people in this world that truly need all these instructions. Trust me on that.”

“I feel like she thought it was helping clear things up, so nobody would ever have any questions… ever,” replied Tiffany to one user.

“But I actually thought it created more confusion.”

