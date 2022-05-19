Woman sparks a debate after signing partner’s permission slip for a boy’s night out: ‘He took the extra mile’

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her boyfriend had a permission slip for her – and his friends’ partners – to sign for a boy’s night out.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, @talgonza unlocked her boyfriend’s phone and began looking through his text messages.

“Someone tell me why this man is sending a text message to his friends, ‘Oh, let’s go to a concert, blah, blah, blah, and then he’s like sending them this link right?”

She then shows a group chat and a message from her boyfriend that reads: “What’s up guys, trying to plan a boys trip to an Alejandro Fernandez concert. Date is September 10th (sat) starts at 8pm. Location is Ontario, we can stay somewhere close that night. Tickets are $100-120. Trying to see who would be down.”

Along with the text, the TikToker’s boyfriend sent a link to a form titled: “Application For Night Out With Boys – Fill Out and Use.”

According to the application, which @talgonza found online, the boyfriend is requesting “permission for a leave of absence from the highest authority in [his] life”. He will then specify the time he’d depart and when he’d return.

The permission slip also states that the boyfriend agrees to “refrain from hitting on or flirting with other women” and that he “shall not even speak to another female” unless permitted. He specifies with females he wants to be permitted to have a conversation with.

The boyfriend also agrees that he will “not turn off [his] mobile phone after two pints” and won’t “consume above the allowed volume of alcohol without first phoning a taxi AND calling [his partner] for a verbal waiver of alcohol allowance”. He has to document the units of “alcohol allowed,” ranging from beer, wine, and liquor.

Regardless of if he goes out, the boyfriend knows that his partner is allowed to be mad at him the following week “for no valid reason whatsoever”.

In one rule titled IMPORTANT – STRIPPER CLAUSE, the boyfriend promises to “refrain from coming within one hundred feet of a stripped of exotic dancer”. If the clause is violated, it “shall be grounds for immediate termination of the relationship”.

By signing the application, the boyfriend agrees to “abide by [his partner’s] rules and regulations” and that his girlfriend has the “right to use [his] credit cards whenever” she wants.

It also notes the he will not pick a fight with strangers on the way home. Once he returns to his house, he won’t breath his “vile breath” on his partner’s face or “attempt to breed like a (drunken) rabbit”.

At the bottom of the permission slip, the girlfriend then specifies if her partner’s request is approved or denied. If approved, the boyfriend has to carry the slip at all times.

It appears that @talgonza’s boyfriend gave her the boy’s night out application, as the caption of her video reads: “Signed the permission slip.”

As of 19 May, the clip has more than 705,900 views, with TikTok users noting how they were amused by the form, as they praised @talgonza’s partner.

“LMAOOOO. At least he is organised!,” one wrote, while another said: “Confirming the Mrs has approved. Essential.”

A third user added: “He took it to the extra mile.”

However, some viewers questioned why @talgonza was on her boyfriend’s phone and claimed the application wasn’t necessary.

“Why are you on his messages?,” one wrote, while another said: “Sounds like a dude with an office job & too much free time.”

The Independent has contacted @talgonza for comment.

