Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.

On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”

In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to be a burn and small pus-filled blisters.

The video then transitioned into a close-up photo of the impacted area of Hannah’s face, in which the number of blisters could be seen growing larger on the circular wound.

Hannah’s slideshow also included photos of the wound without the blisters, as well as one in which she could be seen with a bandage covering most of the lower bottom of her face.

In the final photo, the infected area appeared to be healing as it showed Hannah’s skin peeling around the wound.

Hannah concluded the video with a brief clip of her face now, with the TikTok user smiling as she positioned her chin close to the camera to show the wound completely healed.

“I’ve been waiting to tell my story,” Hannah captioned the video. “#StubbleSurvivor.”

While Hannah did not share additional details about the ordeal, the video has gone viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 8.7m times and where thousands of viewers have shared their horror over the incident.

“This made me never want to speak to a man again,” one viewer commented, while another said: “Beards are… contagious?”

Someone else added: “This is why I have an irrational fear of facial hair.”

Others in the comments were curious about the details of the wound reportedly caused by stubble, with some suggesting that Hannah developed a staph infection.

Staph infections are highly contagious infections caused by bacteria commonly found on the skin or in the nose, with common symptoms including “boils and oozing blisters”.

“So was it a staph infection or did he have beard oil in and you had a bad allergic reaction to it?” one person asked. Others questioned whether the wound was cellulitis, a common bacterial skin infection.

While many viewers were shocked by the incident, the video also prompted others to reveal similar experiences after being intimate with partners with facial hair.

“This happens to me too queen, why is our skin so sensitive,” one person commented, while another said: “I got a rash on my collarbone after cuddling with a dude who had a beard for less than three minutes.”

According to Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City who previously spoke to Women’s Health, beards can be “breeding grounds” for germs if not properly cleaned.

“If a guy doesn’t groom his mustache and beard properly, they can become breeding grounds for germs,” she said.

The outlet also noted that beards can “camouflage symptoms of a transmissible skin issue” such as herpes or warts.

According to Medical News Today, there is also a medical condition called “beard burn,” which “occurs when a person’s skin comes into contact with another person’s facial hair” and “often presents as an inflamed rash that is itchy and dry”.

While Hannah did not specify why the wound became infected, the clip prompted one one viewer to conclude: “Bro, from now on, we’re going to kiss with our masks ON.”

The Independent has contacted Hannah for comment.

