Woman shares moment crab was removed from her ear after snorkelling: ‘Screaming in my soul’

A woman has left people horrified after sharing a video of the moment tweezers had to be used to remove a small crab from her ear after snorkelling.

Wes, who goes by the username @wesdaisy on TikTok, shared a video of the incident, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the platform this week.

In the video, which is set to the Oh No TikTok sound taken from the song Remember (Walking In The Sand) by The Shangri-Las, a man could be seen using tweezers to attempt to remove something from the TikToker’s ear.

“Snorkelling in San Juan. A f**king crab yo,” the caption on the TikTok reads, with the video showing multiple attempts to remove the crab.

After a minute or so of trying, during which the TikToker could be seen holding her face, the crab eventually crawled out of her ear.

The TikTok concluded with the camera zooming in on the crab, which was alive and scuttling on the ground, while the TikToker could be heard yelling: “What is that?!”

As of Wednesday, the video has been viewed more than 1.3m times, with viewers expressing their horror over the incident.

“New fear unlocked,” one person commented, while another said: “That’s it, I’m done with the ocean.”

Someone else said they would have ended their vacation early if the same thing had happened to them, with the TikTok user writing: “The rest of the trip is cancelled please get me on the first flight the hell up outta here!”

The comment prompted a response from Wes, who revealed that that was her “exact sentiments”. “Went kayaking the next day,” she added.

In response to another viewer, who thanked Wes for the “warning,” and said that they would be wearing earplugs in the ocean while on vacation in the future, she wrote: “Earplugs for sure lol.”

The Independent has contacted Wes for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman shares moment crab was removed from her ear after snorkelling: ‘Screaming in my soul’