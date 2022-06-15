Woman says she tells every date that it’s her birthday: ‘They gotta do something big’

A woman has revealed her dating advice to being treated like a queen every time she goes out on a date: she tells them it’s her birthday.

The TikToker, who goes by the username @roxyyroxie, shared her secret dating tip in a video that has now received more than 1.6m views.

“When I start talking to a guy – like, the first date – I tell him my birthday’s in a week and then I change the subject, so I know they’re going to ask me out again to hang,” she said in the viral video. “When they do, I say, ‘Oh, it’s my birthday week, remember? But honestly, I had such a good time with you and you’re so special.’”

She goes on to say that most men believe they must go all out for their date, since they think they’re spending her birthday together. “I make them feel so special, like we had an amazing time and that I’m down to hang out, so when they hang out with me they think they gotta do something big,” she said.

“They’ll take me to five-star restaurants, we’ll go out eating all night, go to the clubs, he will buy me nice stuff because it’s my birthday,” she added. “I would have, like, a hundred birthdays each f**king year. It’s cool, it’s amazing, I like it.”

Singles praised the TikToker for her crafty dating tip, and many others said they’ll be testing out the birthday method on their next date.

“This is the best thing I’ve heard in a long time,” commented one TikTok user.

“Thank you babes for sure using for future reference,” another person said.

“Okay I saw it now, delete it before the guys see,” said a third person.

Others were confused at the logistics behind the dating strategy, with some saying the plan will backfire once she catches feelings for a man.

“But what if y’all end up together and now you gotta spend the rest of your life pretending your bday is in July,” wrote one person.

“What if things actually get serious and then you have to lie about your birthday for the rest of your life,” asked someone else.

“At this point my girl is like 325 years old,” said another user.

In April, a woman went viral on TikTok after she shared a text conversation with a man who tried to dictate what she should wear on their date. In the video, the man tells her that she should wear jeans and a black sweater to their dinner, but she said “no one’s going to tell me what to do,” and did not wear what her date suggested.

Her date was noticeably upset that she did not wear a black sweater or jeans to their date, and when she revealed that she had been contemplating dying her blonde hair back to her natural dark colour, her date told her he would never speak to her or see her again.

“I’m never seeing this guy again by the way,” she captioned the video.

