Woman reveals she still asks Tinder date who stood her up a year ago if he is on his way: ‘This is gold’

A woman has amused her followers on TikTok after revealing that she still asks the Tinder date who stood her up a year ago if he is on his way.

Christine, who goes by the username @benjollo on TikTok, admitted to the messages in a video posted last month, in which she wrote: “Thinking about how I got stood up by a Tinder date a year ago and I still [message] him every now and again saying: ‘Hey are you on your way?’”

However, in the caption of the video, which was set to Crazy by Patsy Cline, the TikToker revealed that the man often responds to the messages and just “plays along” with the joke.

“The best part is he just plays along and is like: ‘Yeah sorry I’m running late I’ll be right there,’” she said.

The video has since been viewed more than 1.6m times, with Christine’s followers expressing their amusement over the tactic.

“That’s honestly so damn funny,” one person wrote, while another said: “This is hilarious, keep it up queen.”

Others suggested that Christine and her Tinder match may ultimately end up together, with someone else writing: “Y’all are gonna get married one day.”

The video also prompted requests for screenshots of the pair’s conversations, with the TikToker creating a follow-up video in response, in which she revealed that she doesn’t have screenshots because they were mostly over video message, but that she does have videos that she’s sent him.

However, according to Christine, her Tinder match has replied even when he has been in a different state, with the TikToker telling viewers that he would keep up the joke with his replies.

“He’d be like: ‘Oh my flight was delayed, I’ll be there soon!’ Or, ‘Oh sorry, I guess I got caught up! I’ll be there,’” the TikToker revealed. “He always just plays along.”

Christine then shared some of the video messages she’s sent to her Tinder match over the past year, including one in which she asked him whether he was also at the Tigers game she was attending.

“Are you here? Are you coming? Are you on your way?” she asked in the video.

In another video message to her match, Christine could be seen lying down with her friend and asking the man if he was on his way.

“Are you here? Are you coming? I hope to see you soon! Couple months late but hope to see you!” she said, while another video saw the TikToker and her friend asking if the man was going to be at the club they were going to. “We’ll see you soon alright!”

Christine concluded the TikTok with a screenshot of some of the pair’s conversation on Instagram, in which the man could be seen telling her in January that he would “be there soon,” to which she replied: “Lmao see ya soon.”

In response, the man admitted that he also finds humour in the ongoing joke, as he replied: “Haha it’s never gonna get old.”

He then asked when the pair were actually going to hang out “for real”.

The follow-up video was also met with amusement, with Christine’s followers appreciating the dedication to the joke.

“This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote, while someone else commented: “This is such a great running joke.”

Another person claimed that the pair’s back and forth resembled the “start of a romcom”.

As for whether Christine and her Tinder match ever met, she responded to a person who asked in the comments that she had met him once.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman reveals she still asks Tinder date who stood her up a year ago if he is on his way: ‘This is gold’