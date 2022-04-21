Woman reveals she found her grandmother a boyfriend through online dating

A woman has revealed how she helped her grandmother find a partner via dating apps, and her viewers are praising the relationship.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Carli, @carlivcostello, shared a photo of her grandmother and screenshots of their text conversation. Carli detailed how she downloaded all the “dating apps” to help her grandmother “find a man”.

According to Carli, her grandmother started seeing someone she met online, with the help of her granddaughter, and has now fallen “in love” with him.

“POV: your grandma wants to find a man so you download all the dating apps and find her one and get to watch them fall in love and now they’re living their best life together,” Carli wrote in the text over the video.

According to text messages between the family members, Carli had messaged men on the app, pretending to be her grandmother, before giving those men her grandmother’s number.

In one instance, after seeing a Tinder profile, the grandmother texts: “O ok looks fine.” In response, Carli wrote, “We’re gonna find you a man!!!!”

The text messages also showed how Carli helped her grandmother set up a match.com account in order to find her partner.

The clip then included a photo of Carli’s grandmother with her arm around her boyfriend, whom she met through online dating.

In other snippets of the video, they were shown dancing together at a restaurant, in another moment they were on a beach.

“Just call me cupid,” Carli wrote in the caption.

As of 21 April, the video has more than 450,800 views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding the relationship.

“Proof you’re never too old to be happy and find the right partner,” one wrote, while another viewer said: “This is the CUTEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN.”

A third commenter added: “They look like a perfect match!”

Many viewers applauded Carli for making dating profiles for her grandmother in the first place.

“Ok. Cute [as f***],” one wrote. “I love that she wanted you to help with the apps.”

“Oh my gosh they are so cute!” another added. “You win granddaughter of the year award.”

The Independent has reached out to Carli for comment.

