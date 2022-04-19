Woman reveals she entered HR meeting with Bernie Sanders mittens meme as background: ‘I am in tears’

A woman has expressed her embarrassment after entering into a Zoom meeting with her human resources manager with a background of Bernie Sanders on her screen.

Venny, who goes by the username @venusluna069 on TikTok, recalled the incident in a video posted last week, in which she told viewers that she’d just “f**king embarrassed” herself.

After covering her face with her hand and shaking her head in mock horror, the TikToker revealed that she was in a “serious meeting” with HR to report one of her coworkers but could not remove a viral meme background of the Vermont senator wearing handmade mittens and sitting with his arms crossed on Inauguration Day.

“I’m in a serious meeting with someone in HR to report one of my coworkers… I haven’t used my Zoom account since I graduated college last year… look what my background is,” Venny wrote in a text caption on the clip.

The TikToker then proceeded to zoom in on her screen, showing the meme of Sanders sitting behind her. “I couldn’t change it,” she added along with a crying face emoji. “FML.”

In the caption, Venny wrote: “I hope the person at HR doesn’t report me.”

As of Tuesday, the video has been viewed more than 108,000 times, with many viewers jokingly assuring the TikToker that Sanders was just there for “emotional support”.

“Bernie would approve. He was there for emotional support,” one person wrote, while another said: “He got your back.”

“I am in tears,” someone else admitted, to which Venny replied: “I’m glad you can laugh at my misfortune.”

Others noted that the background could have been worse, with someone else writing: “This ain’t bad at all! Hope you’re okay!”

“It could’ve been worse. Did she acknowledge him?” another person asked, prompting Venny to reveal that “luckily” her HR manager didn’t say anything about the background.

As for how to change your Zoom background, you can click your profile picture then click Settings, before navigating to Backgrounds & Filters.

The Independent has contacted Venny for comment.

