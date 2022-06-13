Woman reveals how friends decorated her home with flowers that accidentally poisoned her cat

A woman has revealed how the night after her wedding turned into a “nightmare,” as her cat got “incredibly sick” from accidentally eating flowers, which her friends had surprised her with to celebrate her marriage.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Kat, @trinaaamarieeee_, explained how her friends had decorated her home, in honour of her and her husband. She documented a “Just Married” sign on the porch, a “Welcome Home” banner on a wall in her house, and a bowl of snacks on the table.

However, according to Kat, the night didn’t go as planned, as the text over her video reads: “The night we got home from our wedding was supposed to be magical. But it quickly turned into our worst nightmare.”

Kat noted that her friends decorated the house with lilies, which her pet, Mochi, not only ate, but these flowers can also be the “most toxic plants” to cats.

“Of course our plant-obsessed little cat ate these lilies, and got incredibly sick,” she explained “We called the vet and they told me that if we didn’t bring her, she would most likely die within the next four to seven days.”

Kat’s clip included a video montage of her, Mochi, and her husband, as she continued explaining how sick her cat got from these flowers.

“There was vomit everywhere,” she said. “She couldn’t stop going to the bathroom, and the noises she was making honestly still are haunting me.”

However, Kat noted that she got her cat to the veterinarian “in time” and that she has “good vitals,” before sharing how a GoFundMe had been in the works to pay for Mochi’s treatment.

“She’s having to stay at the hospital for a few days to get blood work,” she explained. “As you can imagine, this is costing us thousands of dollars. While we are using our wedding money to pay for everything, it still isn’t enough. Our amazing friends started a GoFundMe for us, and so many of you have already donated.

“It’s been a really scary time for us,” she added, before thanking her viewers for watching her video and donating.

In the comments of her post, she shared an update on Mochi’s health and the GoFundMe, noting how they’ve reached their goal.

“Our little warrior is in great health and spirits,” she wrote. “The vets said we caught it right in time. All vitals and blood work came back clean and now she is on the up and up! We went to our last blood work appointment this morning. We reached our Goal for the GoFundMe yesterday so we are no longer taking donations.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who has been on this journey with us,” she continued. “Everyone who has donated, shared, liked, etc. We are happy this has brought awareness to nearly 1 million people.”

In a follow-up video, she also noted how Mochi was doing, as she was “peeing a lot,” which was “good”. Although the doctors said she wasn’t eating at first, Kat told them that Mochi was quite particular about her food, as she only ate the dry food that her owners had brought her.

As of 13 June, the viral video has more than 1.3m views so far, with TikTok users expressing how important it is to spread awareness about which plants are toxic to cats. Kat also noted that she doesn’t blame her friends for what happened to Mochi, as it was “an accident” and they have helped her and her husband “so much”.

“Some people genuinely do not know that some plants/flowers are toxic to animals,” one wrote. “This isn’t a time to shame the friends but to spread awareness!”

“Lilies sold anywhere should come with a warning on them,” another wrote. “Make sure she eats a moisture rich diet when she comes home to help her kidneys.”

A third user wrote: “I’m ALWAYS preaching this. Essential oils/scents as well. Roses are the only flowers allowed in my house. So many toxic plants/flowers to cats AND dogs.”

Many viewers showed their support for Mochi and Kat.

“I’m so sorry, I can’t imagine how scary that must be. I’ll be praying for her recovery,” one wrote.

“Thank God you found her in time,” another added. “Praying for a complete and uncomplicated recovery.”

