Woman reveals how fiancé ‘ghosted’ her while she was in a three-month coma

A woman has revealed that after spending months in a coma, she got ghosted by her fiancé, as he blocked her on multiple social media platforms and began seeing another woman.

On TikTok, Brie, @hotcomagirl1, shares videos about her being in a coma, as she suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling off a “10 metre retaining wall across from a rooftop bar” and hitting her head on the concrete.

In one clip, she also shared that when she woke up from the coma, there were many things that she couldn’t remember.

“I had post traumatic amnesia about three months after waking up from my coma,” she said. “I forgot things like my passcode, my address, just important things like that.”

Brie noted that she was in a coma for three months and had lost her memory for about two months. As she started to remember parts of her life, she said that she had reached out to her fiancé, who she’d been with for four years.

However, she revealed that when she tried to call him, she discovered that he not only never visited her in the hospital, but he had ghosted her entirely and started seeing someone new.

“There has been zero contact,” she told MailOnline. “I have been blocked on every single platform including his phone. The only contact I did get was from his new girlfriend. She sent me a message saying she was insecure and made him block me on everything. Go figure. I was still in the hospital.”

Although it has been two years since the accident, Brie acknowledged how “surprised” she was her now ex-fiancé ghosted her, as they had such a close relationship for many years.

“I am still so incredibly hurt by his actions. I have no reason or closure as to why he did what he did,” she explained. “I just feel so hurt, I cannot explain the depth of the pain he has caused me.”

“After four years, I was incredibly surprised,” she continued. “We were best friends, for years. I never thought in a million years this would happen. Especially at such an awful time in my life. I thought he was my soul mate, but I thought wrong.”

Regarding her perspective on love now, Brie confessed that she has struggled with trusting anyone that she is close to, whether she’s dating them or not.

“It has definitely impacted my trust. Not just in romantic relationships but with relationships in general,” she continued. “It has led me to have such a distrust in people, especially people I am close with. I am trying very hard to not let his distrustful actions impact my relationships and life.”

Regardless of the situation with her ex, she still highlighted how she had the “best support team,” which included her parents, throughout her injury. However, they couldn’t be with her in person, since Brie’s was in Canada when the accident happened, in August 2020, and her family lived in Australia, as it was in the midst of lockdown due to the pandemic.

“Luckily I had the best support team in Canada and they would FaceTime my parents at every meeting and appointment to keep them involved,” the 25-year-old said. “I will never be able to thank the people in my life enough.’”

In August of last year, Brie’s friends and family organised a GoFundMe in order to get her back to Australia. It received over 300 donations and raised $33,559 AUD out of its $30,000.

As noted in the fundraiser’s description, Brie had “suffered a bleed on her brain and was put on life support” and was only given a “10 per cent chance of survival”.

She has now returned to Perth, Australia to recover, alongside her friends and family. Regarding her recovery, Brie acknowledged that while it’s “going good so far,” she’s not completely back to normal yet.

She has continued to make videos about her injury and experience on TikTok, including one about how her personal hygiene was maintained while in a coma.

