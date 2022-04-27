Woman rescued after falling into outhouse toilet at national forest while trying to retrieve phone

A woman in Washington state had to be rescued by fire department officials after she fell into the outhouse hole in a national forest in an attempt to retrieve her phone last week.

The woman is in her 40s and her name has not been released by authorities.

In a statement the Brinnon Fire Department said that the woman was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle when she fell into a toilet vault.

She was using her phone when it fell into the toilet, Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly was quoted as saying by The Kitsap Sun.

She then tried to disassemble the toilet seat and used dog leashes to attempt to retrieve the phone.

Mr Manly said that she eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it.

“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” he said.

Authorities said that she tried to get herself out for the next 10-15 minutes but failed to so.

As she had found her phone, she managed to call emergency services to request for help.

When rescue teams arrived, she was passed blocks to stand on to reach a harness before firefighters pulled her out.

“The crews made a makeshift cribbing platform by passing them down to the patient. After making it tall enough for her to stand on, the crew pulled the victim to safety,” the fire department statement said.

“I imagine that she was probably very fortunate,” Mr Manly said.

“I don’t have any experience with that kind of a rescue, except for now, but I know that is not a good place to be.

“This was pretty unique. I’ve been doing this for 40 years and that was a first.”

The fire department also said that the woman was extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury.

