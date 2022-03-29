Woman receives text from hiring manager calling her a ‘piece of crap’

A woman from New York received a text from a hiring manager asking if she was still interested in a job position that ended with “you piece of crap”.

TikTok user Jasmine shared a screenshot from the text in a video that now has more than 800,000 views. “I applied for a job and this is how they respond back,” she wrote in the video.

“Hey Jasmine, I’m just following up on our paperwork appointment from Monday, are you still interested in the position you piece of crap,” the text read. According to Jasmine, the human resources representative blamed the mistake on a typo. In a separate comment, Jasmine revealed that she did not accept the position because it paid $14 an hour.

“They really had the nerve to say it was a ‘misspelled word,’” she captioned the video.

In the comments section, many TikTok users attributed the spelling mistake to the voice-to-text feature, in which the hiring manager was dictating the message and sent it without proofreading.

“PLEASE I’M SURE SHE WAS DOING THE VOICE TO TEXT,” commented one person.

“I guarantee you she was using voice to text while driving or working or whatever and something went wrong,” said someone else. “There’s no way she was referring to you.”

Another person joked: “That’s just their signature!”

“Gen Z HR be like,” said one person about the text. In a TikTok posted earlier this week, several employers shared the amusing ways Gen Z sign-off emails in the workplace, with one worker telling his colleague: “F*** you, I’m out.”

This is not the first blunder made by a hiring manager that’s been documented on social media. Earlier this month, a teenager learned he was rejected from a job as a barista when he was accidentally CC’d into an email by the company’s human resources manager. Speaking to The Independent, the TikToker – whose name is Alexander – revealed that the HR manager who accidentally CC’d him into the email had apologised.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman receives text from hiring manager calling her a ‘piece of crap’