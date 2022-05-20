Woman quits job to help terminally ill dog fulfill ‘bucket list’

A woman in Reading has given up her job so that she can dedicate herself to helping her terminally ill dog complete a bucket list.

Megan Marshall, 31, has had Labrador cross Sasha by her side for 15 years.

Sasha has been diagnosed with dementia and numerous other health problems that will eventually leave her completely paralysed.

Marshall and her beloved pet have already completed several things on her bucket list, including meeting fellow labrador and TikTok star Good Boy Ollie, visiting Blenheim Palace and entering a dog show.

