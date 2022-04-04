Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke up from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.
Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.
Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.
“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.
This is a developing story; it will be updated.
