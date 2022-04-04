A woman mauled by pit bulls woke up from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.

Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.

Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.

“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms