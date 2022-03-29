Woman marries ex-husband’s best man after he professed his love during wedding speech

An Illinois woman married her lifelong friend and the best man at her wedding after he declared his love for her during his best man speech.

Desiree White, 32, and her now-husband Bryant became friends as teenagers, and the two formed a trio with Desiree’s boyfriend at the time. When she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were married in 2010, Bryant served as the best man, where he drunkenly professed his love for White during his speech.

“It goes along the lines of, ‘I loved you since the moment I saw you. There’s no one like you,’” White recalled in a TikTok video posted to her account. The video, which was posted on 16 March, now has more than 600,000 views.

“He actually said to me during our last dance, ‘If I’m the best man, then why didn’t you ever give me a chance? I would’ve always taken care of you.’”

“I was like, ‘What? No,” she added.

White revealed that her marriage to her ex-husband only lasted one year after learning that he was cheating on her. The divorce process was mentally and emotionally challenging for White, but she leaned on Bryant during that time. Ten years later, the couple are happily married with four children.

“One day we kissed and I liked it,” she shared in a separate video detailing their love story. “We became more than friends. Friends became dating. Dating became married, and married became ten years with four boys and we still like each other a lot.”

Social media users were fascinated by Desiree and Bryan’s relationship history, and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Wow. I couldn’t imagine sitting during that speech!!!” said one TikToker, to which White replied, “I just remember my ears ringing.”

“Some poor guy reading this ‘so you’re saying there’s a chance,’” commented someone else.

“I did the same thing, but dropped the bomb before the wedding,” shared one person. “Married 7 years 3 babies later.”

However, not everyone supported their friends-to-lovers story.

One TikTok user commented: “Who needs an enemy when you got a friend like that?”

“A best friend or even a close friend would never do this no matter what his friend’s situation is at home,” said someone else.

“That is super disrespectful,” a TikTok user wrote. “Regardless of anything else. He was professing his love to a married woman.”

“Ya, bad timing,” responded White. “But the married man next to me was professing a lot of other stuff to other girls. So I think the real problem is being overlooked here.”

