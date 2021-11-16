Woman living in isolated mountain town shares two-day epic journey just to buy food

A woman has shared the epic two-day adventure she must undertake every time she has to do a food shop.

Sinead Meader, who lives in a very remote part of the Yukon territory in Canada, has to make a 1,090km round trip by car to get to the nearest supermarket, at times in sketchy conditions.

Posting video of the journey on Tiktok, the nutrition coach said of the arduous journey: “It can be tiring but the view sure is beautiful.”

According to Meader, the nearest city of Whotehorse is “five hours one way with no cell service”.

Once at the supermarket, she spends between C$550 (£325) and C$1,000 (£593) stocking up on canned and frozen food to last her for a month or two.

The journey is such an exhausting affair that Meader only goes once every six to eight weeks and usually stays the night in town before attempting the 544km drive home.

This is because she could hit a “whiteout”. Meader explains in a follow-up video: “Visibility is limited even in clear conditions.

“Animals can run into the road or you can break down. You may not see a car and you have no cell service. I have to go around 30mph in some areas.

“So no, the hotel room is not a waste of money.”

She adds that there is a small convenience store in her own town’s petrol station, but that it only has “odds and ends, very basic things like bread, peanut butter, milk”, which you pay a premium for.

Meader sees the positive side of the long journey to buy food: “We get a nice little vacation”.

She posts videos on Tiktok showing what life is like in an isolated rural community; the original video about her supermarket journey garnered 11.8 million views.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman living in isolated mountain town shares two-day epic journey just to buy food