Woman interrupts her neighbour’s backyard wedding by mowing lawn

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

A couple’s backyard wedding day was interrupted when their neighbour began mowing her lawn just as the bride was walking down the aisle.

A video posted on 11 June by user @vampyyric, turned viral on TikTok as a woman decided to mow her lawn whilst her neighbours were getting married.

The wedding guest who filmed the ceremony captioned she “continued through the entire wedding and we could not hear the vows”, and clarified in the comments section that they asked the neighbour to stop mowing her lawn during the ceremony, but “she was not kind” and “not a friendly person at all.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Woman interrupts her neighbour’s backyard wedding by mowing lawn