Woman interrupts her neighbour’s backyard wedding by mowing lawn

A couple’s backyard wedding day was interrupted when their neighbour began mowing her lawn just as the bride was walking down the aisle.

A video posted on 11 June by user @vampyyric, turned viral on TikTok as a woman decided to mow her lawn whilst her neighbours were getting married.

The wedding guest who filmed the ceremony captioned she “continued through the entire wedding and we could not hear the vows”, and clarified in the comments section that they asked the neighbour to stop mowing her lawn during the ceremony, but “she was not kind” and “not a friendly person at all.”

