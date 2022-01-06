Woman had to quarantine with Tinder date after they both caught Covid

An Australian woman was forced to quarantine with a man she’d only just met on Tinder after they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Sarah Henley, who goes by @poppymoore777 on TikTok, told the story via a series of videos – the initial one amassed more than 13 million views before it was taken down.

It begins with a positive lateral flow test alongside the caption, “POV: you and your Tinder date get Covid and have to isolate together”.

The video then goes into a montage showing Henley and her male date spending quarantine together, ordering UberEats, drinking beer and washing clothes.

In other clips, they are also seen playing Mario Kart and watching reality TV together.

One shot shows Henley’s date preparing salad and halloumi for her while also serving it to her on the couch,

The specific reasons that led to the two of them in quarantine together aren’t clear.

However, Henley wrote in the comments that isolating by herself wasn’t possible “due to personal reasons”.

The videos have gone viral on TikTok, garnering thousands of comments from users.

“At least you would know what it’s like to live with him so you can decide whether or not he’s the one,” wrote one person.

“This is a new age rom-com,” added another.

One user dubbed the story an “Omicron rom-con” while another said that it was a “relationship seven-day free trial”.

Others described Henley’s experience as “the honeymoon phase”.

“It will pass and he will disappoint as they always do,” they wrote.

In Australia, coronavirus restrictions vary between states. However, generally those who test positive for Covid-19 are required to self-isolate for at least seven days.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman had to quarantine with Tinder date after they both caught Covid