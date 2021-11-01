Woman gives birth to ‘third biggest newborn’ at 14lb 15oz

A woman has given birth to a baby weighing 14lb 15oz who is believed to be the third biggest newborn in the UK.

Cherral Mitchell, 31, gave birth to her new son, named Alpha, with the help of two midwives on Thursday 28 October at 38 weeks.

Mitchell, who has three other children with her husband, Tyson, explained the couple were shocked by their newborn’s weight.

“We didn’t think he was going to be that big,” she said.

“Everyone kept laughing when his head came out. My husband Tyson was like ‘oh my God he’s chunky’.

“There were two nurses pulling – one was trying to push him down to get him out.”

Mitchell continued: “The nurses said it had to be the biggest baby and were on their phones Googling.

“He’s a bit of a pumpkin baby with it being so close to Halloween.”

The current record-holder for the UK’s largest newbon is Guy Carr, born in 1992 at 15lb 8oz.

He is followed by George King, who was born in Gloucester in 2013 at 15lb 7oz.

Mitchell, who is from Thame, explained that doctor’s believed her son’s weight to be partly related to her own diabetes.

“They think that because I was diagnosed quite late with gestational diabetes, Alpha was in amniotic fluid that was sweeter,” she added.

“So he was drinking a lot and peeing a lot and getting a high intake of sugar.”

Speaking about her pregnancy, she added: “My stomach was big but not that massive so I don’t know where he was hiding.

“I keep saying I gave birth to a baby butter bean. My uncle Jason calls him a baby hippo.”

Mitchell added that her other three children, Lyon, three, Rogue-Angel, four, and Twyla Bay, 10 months, weighed much less than Alpha.

“My other children were all normal,” she said.

