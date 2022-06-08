Woman first to die from rare Powassan virus in Connecticut

A Connecticut woman has died of the Powassan virus, a rare tick-borne disease, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Tuesday evening.

The 90-year-old woman was the second person in the state to contract the rare Powassan virus, which is transmitted to humans when an infected deer tick, groundhog tick or squirrel tick bites a person and passes it onto them.

The woman came down with the illness in early May and was later admitted to hospital with symptoms that included a headache, an altered mental status, fever, nausea, chills and chest pain. She died on 17 May after her condition worsened, the DPH said.

