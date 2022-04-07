Woman excused from Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury after saying ‘sugar daddy’ needed her

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her “sugar daddy” to justify skipping out on the trial.

On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as “Ms Bristol,” told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial.

Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on 2018. He pleaded guilty in November, and the case moved onto the sentencing phase. Enter Ms Bristol.

“First of all let me clarify myself, July second is my birthday, July Fourth is my son, and the 18th is my other son,” she said after Ms Scherer asked if anyone had concerns about their responsibilities as jurors. “And again, I need to figure out something. I have my sugar daddy that I see every day.”

“I’m sorry?” the judge asked.

Ms Bristol repeated “my sugar daddy,” which left the judge looking visibly confused. She told Ms Bristol she was “not exactly sure what” she meant.

“Well I am married and I have my sugar daddy. I see him every day,” Ms Bristol said.

Ms Scherer, still baffled, told the woman that they would come back to her. She was ultimately excused from the trial.

