Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”.

The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds.

Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”.

She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room was aired out before baby’s nap.

“The lock clicked, leading us to believe it was locked. Apparently this one time it was not.”

The Leeds mum, who said her son is “doing okay” explained that the child’s dad “always checks the window is locked but this one time he didn’t”, calling what happened a “freak accident”.

The toddler’s parents have already spoken to the police and say that despite being an accident, they “definitely” feel that it is their fault.

“Mother’s guilt is eating me alive right now and his dad” she said.

“I can’t believe it’s Mother’s Day and we’re in hospital terrified what’s going to happen to our boy and to us! I really do try my very best to be the best mum for him.”

The toddler fell from the first floor bedroom window (Google Maps)

A police cordon was put in place for several hours around the property following the toddler’s fall.

Dawn Irving, a mother-of-three and cardiographer who lives on the street, told Manchester Evening News that she is now “used to seeing police” on the street.

Speaking about the tragic accident, she said: “It sounds awful but I thought it was something even worse than that.

“Within the space of like two weeks a couple months ago, we had somebody glassed and somebody stabbed.

“When you see police, you think “it’s happened again”. It’s one of those because it’s so regular, it’s not shocking anymore. That’s kind of sad.”

