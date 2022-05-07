Woman dies after music festival at Pontins Southport

A woman has died at Pontins Southport after attending a music festival.

The force said the woman in her 30s died after she was found unconscious in a room at the Merseyside holiday park on Friday morning.

The festivalgoer has not been formally identified and officers say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death.

North West Ambulance Service was called to the park at 7.05am and one person was taken to hospital, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Police confirmed she died in hospital.

Pontins is currently hosting dance music festival the Bang Face Weekender, an electronic music festival which runs at the park from Thursday to Sunday.

A spokesperson for Britannia Hotels, which owns Pontins, said: “May we take this opportunity to send our deepest condolences to the family in these most distressing of times.”

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that officers were made aware of an incident this morning at Pontins Southport Holiday Park.

“It was reported that a woman in her 30s was found unconscious at a room on the resort.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she sadly passed away.

“The woman’s next of kin have been informed and the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our investigations are continuing into the incident and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

