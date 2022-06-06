A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car.

The woman, in her 40s, fell from the black Peugeot on to Earlham Road on the B1108 in Colney, Norfolk, police said.

She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman dies after falling from back seat of car