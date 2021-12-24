Woman dies after assault in Co Wicklow

A woman in her 40s has died after she was assaulted at a house in Co Wicklow.

The woman was attacked at a property in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry, on Friday at approximately 4pm.

Gardai said she was pronounced dead at the scene and they have launched an investigation into the incident.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and was taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently sealed off while a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date, gardai said.

Gardai said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

They have appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them, particularly anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray between 3pm and 4pm on Friday.

