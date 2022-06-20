Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.

Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.

Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers – who appear calm – using armrests as footholds.

The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.

