Woman claims shoes she purchased from Shein ‘melted’ while attending festival in Las Vegas

A woman has claimed that the shoes she purchased from fast-fashion retailer Shein “melted” after she wore them to a festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on a hot day.

In a video posted on Monday, a TikTok user by the username @eacarrasco recounted the incident, with the woman explaining that she’d ordered the black platform Mary Jane sandals as part of her outfit for the Lovers and Friends festival.

“When you spend weeks planning your Lovers and Friends festival outfit but the weather hits 100 degrees,” she wrote in a text caption on the video.

In the clip, the TikToker could be seen posing to show off her outfit, which consisted of a light purple plaid skirt, a pink tank top, a pink bucket hat, white socks and the sandals, in a full-length mirror.

The TikTok then transitioned to a screenshot of the woman’s Shein order, which showed that she’d purchased the entire outfit, including the $23.26 “minimalist platform chunky pumps,” from the fast-fashion retailer.

On Shein’s website, where the shoes originally retail for $31, the description states that the pumps have an insole made of polyester, while the “outsole material” is made of rubber.

In the TikTok, the woman also included a video of her walking outside in the shoes during the music festival, which took place 14-15 May in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as a video taken from a different angle, which appeared to show the soles of the shoes melting down.

The woman included a photo of her shoes taken after walking in the 100F heat as well, in which one of the sandals appeared to be missing the entire platform portion.

As of Tuesday, the video has been viewed more than 255,000 times, with many amused by the wardrobe malfunction.

“They deflated,” one person wrote along with a laughing emoji, to which the TikToker responded: “This is actually the best explanation.”

In response to another comment from a user who said: “I mean it’s a festival in Vegas, how’d you not expect it to be HOT,” the woman revealed that she’d “expected it to be hot,” but not for her “shoes to melt”.

Others claimed they were not surprised by the outcome, with some suggesting that the quality of the shoes from Shein was to blame.

“That’s what happens when the shoes are from Shein,” one person commented, while another said: “I don’t think it was the weather. I think it’s the shoes. Don’t buy shoes from Shein.”

According to someone else, the same thing has happened to them with two pairs of boots they’ve ordered from the retailer.

“Definitely not just because of the weather,” they wrote. “I have two pairs of boots I ordered that have done the same thing. Definitely Shein.”

Someone else added: “I don’t know what people expect buying shoes from Shein.”

While the majority of viewers pointed the blame at Shein, others acknowledged the high temperatures in Nevada during the summer months, with one viewer claiming that “everything melts” in the state.

“I remember being in Vegas in July and I had canvas sneakers on, it felt like they were melting on my feet. Vegas heat is no joke!” another person said.

This is not the first time that Shein has become a subject of debate, as social media users have previously argued that those who spend hundreds of dollars purchasing clothing from the Chinese e-commerce company, which has been valued at $100bn, can afford to purchase clothes from more expensive, sustainable brands.

The Independent has contacted Shein and @eacarrasco for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman claims shoes she purchased from Shein ‘melted’ while attending festival in Las Vegas