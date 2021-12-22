Woman claims she has her boyfriend FaceTime her the entire time he is at work: ‘He deserves better’

A woman has sparked a conversation about the importance of trust in a relationship after claiming that she requires her boyfriend to FaceTime her the entire time he is at work.

Nela, who shares a joint TikTok account @flackoandnela with her boyfriend Jose, made the claim in a video posted to the platform last month.

In the clip, which appears to be a recording of a FaceTime call, Jose can be seen packing Amazon boxes in a warehouse while the TikToker can be seen washing dishes at home.

“My boyfriend needs to FaceTime me his whole 12-hour shift,” Nela wrote in a caption on the video. “NOT BECAUSE I don’t trust him but because I don’t trust females.”

In the caption, she added: “Might quit my job and go work with him.”

The video, which has been viewed more than 4.7m times, has been met with horrified responses from viewers, with many claiming the relationship requirement shows a lack of trust between the couple.

“So you don’t trust him,” one viewer wrote, with the comment receiving more than 56,000 likes, while another person said: “This relationship won’t last.”

Someone else added: “If you trusted him you’d trust that he wouldn’t do anything, so there wouldn’t be a reason to do this.”

The video also sparked concern from viewers who felt that Nela’s demand may negatively impact Jose’s ability to complete his work, with one person claiming that she was “putting his job at risk”.

Others found the lengths the TikToker goes to to protect her relationship amusing, with another viewer joking that they felt bad for Jose’s phone battery.

“You could probably cook an egg on his phone,” someone else wrote.

While some questioned whether Nela was joking with the video, she appeared to confirm that she requires Jose to FaceTime her at work with a follow-up TikTok showing the pair on a video call again.

“FaceTiming my boyfriend part two, so I know he isn’t flirting with girls,” she captioned the video, in which Jose can again be seen packing boxes.

The clip prompted renewed concern for the couple’s relationship, with many accusing Nela’s behaviour of being a red flag.

“Isn’t this being toxic?” one viewer asked.

However, while the TikToker has not confirmed whether she was joking or not, she did like a comment from a user who wrote: “This is a joke right? Lol.”

The Independent has contacted Nela for comment.

