Woman charged with murder after ‘kind and caring’ pedestrian hit by car dies

A woman has been charged with murder after a pedestrian struck by a Ford Fiesta earlier this month died.

Alice Wood, 22, is accused of killing Ryan Watson, 24, who was hit by a black Ford Fiesta Zetec.

Mr Watson was described as “the life and soul of everything he did” by his heartbroken family.

Police said he was hit by the car as he walked on the A533 in Rode Heath, Cheshire at around 11.40pm on Friday, May 6. He was pronounced dead at the scene,

Wood, of Draycott Cross Road in Cheadle, Staffordshire, was arrested in connection with the crash at the time of Mr Watson’s death but later released on conditional bail.

She was arrested and charged with Mr Watson’s murder on Thursday, police said.

Mr Watson, originally from Cheadle, was “an extremely kind and caring individual” by his family.

A statement released by police read: “Ryan was the light of all our lives and we will forever miss him and love him more than words can say.

“He was an extremely kind and caring individual who loved his family and friends.

“All his best friends and everyone he met will have wonderful lasting memories of laughter and great times.

“Ryan was the life and soul of everything he did. He was passionate about his job which allowed him to help and care for others.

“Ryan will forever be in our hearts and never be forgotten.”

Wood was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Courton Friday.

